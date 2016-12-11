AUSTIN, Texas (UTSports.com) -- Tennessee made a valiant rally after trailing by 15, but fell 72-67 against #17 Texas on Sunday afternoon at the Erwin Center.

Tennessee (4-4) trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but made a run to end the period and over the first five minutes of the third quarter to take the lead. Texas was able to retake the lead, and withstood late three pointers from Alexa Middleton and Diamond DeShields to hold on to the win.

Texas (3-4) started the game on a 9-0 run and led the 22-12 after the first quarter. The Lady Vols were outrebounded 17-9 in the opening frame which helped the Longhorns score nine second chance points.

Jaime Nared tallied a career high 22 points to go with five rebounds and two blocks. DeShields chipped in 16 points to score in double figures for the seventh time in eight games this year.

The Longhorns pushed the lead to 15 in the second quarter as Alecia Sutton made a jumper with 6:10 remaining to make the score 31-16. However, the Lady Vols ended the half on a 13-4 run as Jaime Naredscored seven points in the spurt, including ending the half with a deep three pointer to make the margin 37-32 at the break.

The Lady Vols continued that momentum early in the third quarter as DeShields scored six points points and the Lady Vols forced four turnovers as they started the third on a 7-0 run. The Lady Vols held Texas scoreless for the first 5:43 of the second stanza to help them take their first lead on a DeShields jumper with 6:19 left in the third. The team’s traded buckets through the rest of the period and the Longhorns took a 48-46 lead into the final quarter.

Nared drove the lane and made a layup and then stole the inbounds pass and went back into the lane for another layup to tie the game at 52 with 7:37 left. However, Texas countered with four straight points to retake the lead, which they wouldn’t surrender for the remainder of the game. The Longhorns shot 53 percent from the field in the fourth quarter.

Texas had five players score in double-figures led by 13 from Brooke McCarty and 12 from Joyner Holmes, Lashann Higgs and Kelsey Lang. Lang also added eight rebounds and six blocks for the Longhorns.