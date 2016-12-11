UPDATE: Charges pending in fatal Marion County crash on I-24W
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash in Marion County involving a tractor trailer.
Charges are pending in a Marion County crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.
The wreck on I-24 West happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday and backed up traffic for several hours.
State troopers said a tractor trailer was heading east when it crossed the center median and hit an SUV head on.
The driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Robert Gage from Pennsylvania, died at the scene. 70-year-old Sharon Gage was in the passenger seat and was airlifted to the hospital.
She's in critical but stable condition.
An ambulance took the driver of the semi, 56-year-old Norman Bruan who is also from Pennsylvania, to the hospital. He was treated and released.
TDOT estimated the area to be cleared by 2:00am EST. If you need to go this way, you can detour at exit 174 then take Highway 41.