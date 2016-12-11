Charges are pending in a Marion County crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

The wreck on I-24 West happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday and backed up traffic for several hours.

State troopers said a tractor trailer was heading east when it crossed the center median and hit an SUV head on.

The driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Robert Gage from Pennsylvania, died at the scene. 70-year-old Sharon Gage was in the passenger seat and was airlifted to the hospital.

She's in critical but stable condition.

An ambulance took the driver of the semi, 56-year-old Norman Bruan who is also from Pennsylvania, to the hospital. He was treated and released.