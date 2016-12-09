Sport - High School-Football
Murphy Bulldogs drop Mitchell in NC 1A Semifinal, off to title game
Friday, December 9th 2016, 11:55 pm EST by
MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- The Murphy Bulldogs won their 21st straight home playoff game on Friday night, more importantly the 38-13 win over Mitchell puts Murphy in its 13th State Championship game.
Murphy last won the 1A State Title in 2013. They've won seven state titles to date.
Head Coach David Gentry won his 380th game with the Bulldogs who will square off with Plymouth in the title game.