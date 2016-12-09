UPDATE: Families begin collecting contributions from Woodmore Fund

UPDATE: The remaining money collected for the families of the Woodmore bus crash was distributed Friday. More than two thousand people across the country donated to the fund for Woodmore Elementary School families. Donations totaling more than $200,000 have been collected since the tragedy. The fund is a coordinated effort between the Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

Members of the committee overseeing the fund did not want to release exactly how much money was collected for the families, but hope the community continues to support those affected.

“Local, regional, national all donated to this Woodmore Fund,” said the spokeswoman for the Woodmore Fund Lakweshia Ewing. Organizers said the money represents a gift of love for six families in the Chattanooga community. “One thing Chattanooga did extremely well was we showed up. We showed up regardless of where we lived, went to school, public or private schools, democratic or republican, none of that mattered. We were all here to support the families in our community when they needed it the most.”

The fund worked directly with the immediate custodial parents and guardians of the children involved in the crash. Its goal was to raise money for basic necessities and long term care. “Get support in mental health areas, areas in financial support or educational support, whatever they needed for their children.”

Donations were accepted until December 31st. The first wave of donations were split evenly between the 25 families of the children who were riding the bus. The second and final phase went to families who lost a child and the ones dealing with extensive hospital stays.



Now, the committee, solely created for the Woodmore Fund, will no longer manage it. However, fund organizers are hopeful the community will still be involved. “Continue the conversation about what the future looks like, what the future supports looks like and where do we go from here. Discussion in the coming days.”

Committee members hope the support for Woodmore never goes away. “Let us not forget the teachers, the administration of that school and definitely not forget the entire student body.”

If you want to donate to those affected by the bus tragedy, contact the United Way and they will direct you.

