News
HCSO searching for robbery suspect
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that took place Friday morning.
Friday, December 9th 2016, 8:40 pm EST
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that took place Friday morning.
Officials say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Trading Post, a convenience store in Ooltewah.
Deputies described the suspect as:
- Short and heavy
- White male
- Wearing khaki pants
- Grey hooded sweatshirt
The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he fled from the store on food.
HCSO Detectives investigating the Robbery are requesting anyone with information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.