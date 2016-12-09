The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that took place Friday morning.

Officials say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Trading Post, a convenience store in Ooltewah.

Deputies described the suspect as:

Short and heavy

White male

Wearing khaki pants

Grey hooded sweatshirt

The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he fled from the store on food.