Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 smartphone is officially going down in flames.

On December 19, the smartphone maker will roll out a software update that will render those few Galaxy Note 7 phones that are still in the wild completely useless.

"To further increase participation, a software update will be released starting on December 19 that will prevent U.S. Galaxy Note 7 devices from charging and will eliminate their ability to work as mobile devices," Samsung said in a statement.

While more than 93 percent of Galaxy Note 7 phones have been returned, according to Samsung, the remaining 7 percent still pose a serious fire risk.

In October, Samsung made the unprecedented decision to stop production of the Galaxy Note 7 and issue a second recall after some customers reported their replacement devices were still catching fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recall covered 1.9 million phones in the United States. Going by Samsung's return rate, that would mean approximately 1,767,000 Note 7 phones have been returned. That still leaves 133,000 devices that are yet to be returned.