Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is out of the running for a position in the new presidential administration, Donald Trump's transition team announced on Friday.

Trump said Giuliani removed his name from consideration on Nov. 29 for a position in the administration. Giuliani has advocated to become the top U.S. diplomat, adding to the dramatics that has become Trump's deliberation over the secretary of state position.

Trump had a well-publicized dinner with former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Nov. 29 as well.

"This is not about me; it is about what is best for the country and the new administration," Giuliani said in a statement.

Giuliani had been a committed member of Trump's campaign and served as his attack dog against opponents. He was vocal in calls to bring Hillary Clinton up on charges for her use of a private email server — which the FBI deemed was not a criminal action.

Giuliani will remain a vice chairman of the presidential transition team, and then is expected to return to his law firm and the private sector.

"I will always be appreciative of his 24/7 dedication to our campaign after I won the primaries and for his extremely wise counsel," Trump said. "He is and continues to be a close personal friend, and as appropriate, I will call upon him for advice and can see an important place for him in the administration at a later date."

When Giuliani's name was first floated as a secretary of state pick, there were some who raised concerns of his potential conflicts of interest. At the end of the president-elect's statement, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus headed off this charge as a reason that Giuliani removed his name from consideration.