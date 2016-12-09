KNOXVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Campbell County woman accused of stealing money from the church where she worked has surrendered to authorities.

Media reports say 46-year-old Patricia C. Kitts is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Glade Springs Baptist Church in LaFollette between 2012 and 2014. She worked at the church as a treasurer.

Kitts turned herself in Friday at the Campbell County Jail and was booked on a $15,000 bond.

The TBI began an investigation in January 2015 at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.

The investigation was presented Wednesday to a Campbell County grand jury, which returned a theft indictment.