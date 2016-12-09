From December 15th to January 1st, the statewide "Booze It and Lose It" campaign is part of a national effort to prevent drunk driving.



The HCSO will help inform drivers about the dangers of drunk driving and will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, aimed to reduce alcohol-impaired driving.



“This time last year, there were 223 lives lost to impaired-driving crashes across Tennessee,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Our partnership with local law enforcement is vital to combat drunk driving this holiday season.”



A single DUI conviction can cost an individual $5,000 or more, in addition to jail time. An offender could also be required to attend drug and alcohol treatment or to install an ignition interlock device inside his/her vehicle.