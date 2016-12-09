Sport - NCAA-Football
Tennessee to honor Gatlinburg fire victims by wearing Smokey Gray uniforms
Tennessee will don their Smoky Gray uniforms when they play Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.
Friday, December 9th 2016, 1:49 pm EST by
Updated:
Friday, December 9th 2016, 1:51 pm EST
To honor the victims of the Gatlinburg wildfires, Tennessee will don their smoky gray uniforms when they play Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.
The game is scheduled for December 30 in Nashville.
Tennessee wears the gray alternate uniforms for special occasions.
#SmokeyGrey for @MusicCityBowl ???? pic.twitter.com/7dCtCsvkQ9— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 9, 2016