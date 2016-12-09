Christmas greetings have a special way of warming our hearts this time of year, but it's especially true for a young cancer patient in North Carolina.

Hayden Drake has been battling leukemia and the effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments since earlier this year.

To make his Christmas extra special, he has one simple wish, to get a whole bunch of cards with his name on them.

The 5-year-old has a big smile on his face when he goes out to check the mailbox every day.

So far, his wish is being fulfilled as the cards are starting to trickle in.

Hayden's mom says he gets so excited about receiving cards, that he does a happy dance.

Hayden is in remission from his cancer, but he will need treatments for the next 3 years.

You can send a Christmas card to Hayden at:

Hayden Drake

1637 Lumbuck Road