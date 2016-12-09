By Randee Dawn, TODAY

This holiday season, whether you're settling in to watch a chick flick or just feeling cooped up and a little peckish, KFC has a way to make your season bright.

A fried-chicken-scented candle.

Yes, this thing really does exist, and we can blame (or applaud) the folks down under for making it happen. Using social media, KFC New Zealand they asked fans of the legendary chicken joint to pluck out their favorite KFC merchandising ideas, and send them in.

Over 15,000 comments and suggestions had the company scrambling for a winner. Ideas included popcorn chicken lip balm and KFC toilet freshener, reported Yahoo News. The most popular suggestions would win several KFC-branded prizes, and the most perfect one being the scented candle.