UPDATE: The power has been restored in the East Brainerd area as of 2 a.m. No word yet on the cause of the outage.

PREVIOUS STORY: EPB is reporting that a significant number of homes are without power as of 1 a.m. in the East Brainerd Community.

According to Chattanooga Police, there is no sign that power lines are down at this time. EPB confirms that crews on the scene and working to restore power at this time.