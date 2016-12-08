Chattanooga native Roger "The Hitman" Hilley wins first pro fight by KO
It only took 119 seconds for Chattanooga native Roger "The Hitman" Hilley to win his first professional boxing match. The two-time Amateur World Ringside Champion made his professional boxing debut in front of his home crowd Thursday night at the Chattanooga Convention Center, and it did not disappoint.
The 22-year-old threw a nasty left hook barely two minutes into the first round, knocking out 26-year-old Ronnie Watson from North Carolina.
"I threw a hard hook and looked up and he was down and I felt incredible" exclaimd Hilley. "This is an extremely great feeling right here in the city of Chattanooga. I have the whole community behind me and it's unbelievable. It tells me I can compete at the professional level so the sky's the limit."
Hilley will now take a break for the holidays before getting back to work in January. He will then start training for two fights, including one back in Chattanooga in May.