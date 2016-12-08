It only took 119 seconds for Chattanooga native Roger "The Hitman" Hilley to win his first professional boxing match. The two-time Amateur World Ringside Champion made his professional boxing debut in front of his home crowd Thursday night at the Chattanooga Convention Center, and it did not disappoint.

The 22-year-old threw a nasty left hook barely two minutes into the first round, knocking out 26-year-old Ronnie Watson from North Carolina.

"I threw a hard hook and looked up and he was down and I felt incredible" exclaimd Hilley. "This is an extremely great feeling right here in the city of Chattanooga. I have the whole community behind me and it's unbelievable. It tells me I can compete at the professional level so the sky's the limit."