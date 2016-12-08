By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Donald Trump is gone from the boardroom of NBC's reboot of "Celebrity Apprentice" but he has kept a connection to the reality show.

A spokeswoman for producer Mark Burnett said Thursday that President-elect Trump has an executive producer credit on "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

The series, which was taped last February, debuts Jan. 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger replacing Trump as host.

Spokeswoman Clare Anne Darragh declined further comment, including on Trump's participation in the show or if he will be credited with any possible future season.

A producer's tasks can range widely, but the credit also can be given as a so-called vanity perk and for compensation without actively working on a project.

NBC declined comment on Trump's continued connection with the show, first reported by trade publication Variety.