A Tennessee congressman has introduced a school bus seat belt bill designed to help protect school children.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents Tennessee's 9th U.S. Congressional District around Memphis, is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

READ MORE | Woodmore Bus Crash

Cohen introduced the Bring Enhanced Liability in Transportation for Students (BELTS) Act to help protect children who ride on school buses.

Intro'd bill in #Congress to create grants for school bus seat belts, background checks for drivers & other safety measures for the children https://t.co/hWcHRG4MPo — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 8, 2016

The bill would create federal grants to purchase new school buses with lap/shoulder seat belts or equip existing ones with such belts and creates federal grants to equip school buses with motion-activated detection systems, according to a news release.

The bill would also direct the Secretary of Transportation to withhold 10% of a state’s apportionment of certain federal-aid highway funds if the state has not enacted a law that requires the employer to conduct background checks before hiring school bus drivers.