NBC’s three-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice” will close out the season with performances by superstars Bruno Mars, Sting and The Weeknd.

One of the four finalists – Josh Gallagher from Team Adam, Billy Gilman from Team Adam, Sundance Head from Team Blake or We’ McDonald from Team Alicia – will be crowned the winner of “The Voice.”

Mars will perform his explosive single “24K Magic,” the title track from his critically acclaimed album “24K Magic.”

Sting will perform “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You,” the first single from his latest album “57th and 9th,” his first rock/pop project in over a decade.

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling music artist The Weeknd will perform his hit single “Starboy,” the title track from his smash album “Starboy.”