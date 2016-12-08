News
Roof fire at McKee Foods quickly put out
Thursday, December 8th 2016, 12:28 pm EST by
Updated:
Thursday, December 8th 2016, 1:06 pm EST
A fire atop the McKee Foods in Collegedale Thursday morning sent the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department to the food company.
A 911 call was made about 11:00am and when firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the building's roof, according to Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell.
Firefighters were able to quickly to extinguish the roof fire.
McKee Foods officials reported a construction company was conducting roof maintenance when a fire started on one of their buildings.
No injuries were reported, and damages are unknown at this time.