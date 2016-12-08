UPDATE: The student who made the threats was located off campus and placed into custody for the threats made, according to Cleveland Police Department Sgt. Evie West.

The lockdown at Cleveland High School was lifted.

The Cleveland Police Department has secured the situation. All student activities will continue as scheduled today.

PREVIOUS STORY: Cleveland High School is on lockdown because of a threat made toward school personnel.

On Wednesday, December 7th, a Cleveland High School student was suspended from school.

Thursday morning a social media post was found that made veiled threats against school personnel.

As a precautionary measure, extra police presence is at the school, and a lockdown is underway restricting hallway access and entrance/exit to the building.