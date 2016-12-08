UPDATE: The already impressive lineup of performers continues to grow for Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund to air at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 13.

Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Alabama, Don McLean, Ronnie Dunn, Jamey Johnson and Lauren Alaina have been added to the star-studded telecast, which will be broadcast on GAC, AXS-TV, RFD and The Heartland Network. It will also be streamed on WRCBtv.com and in the WRCB app.

A number of celebrities will answer phones during the telethon. Paula Deen and her sons Bobby and Jamie, RaeLynn, Dailey & Vincent, Moonshiners’ Mark & Digger, T.G. Sheppard, Jason Crabb, Larry Gatlin, comedian Henry Cho, Tim Rushlow and more will help man the phone lines during the telethon.

All of the celebrities are donating their time and performances to help the effort.

“Every day I’m touched even more by the number of people who are joining us to help raise money for the people of the Smoky Mountains,” Dolly Parton said. “It is a special place and I’m honored that these people care so much about what we’re doing through the My People Fund to help those who have lost everything due to the wildfires.”

The nationally-broadcast telethon seeks to raise money for the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund, established by Parton, The Dollywood Company and Parton’s dinner theaters in the wake of the recent wildfires in the entertainment icon’s home area of Sevier County, Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee's favorite daughter Dolly Parton, accompanied by some of the music industry's biggest names, will join forces for a telethon to support the people impacted by the wildfires in Gatlinburg and Sevier County.

Singers such as Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers and Alison Krauss are set to perform with Dolly Parton during "Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund" on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00pm on Great American County.

The telethon will help support Dolly's "My People Fund."

WRCBtv.com plans to stream the event online.

The telethon will be simulcast across multiple radio chains, including iHeart Media's digital and select on-air platforms, Cumulus Media's NASH Nights LIVE, TuneIn's Country Roads channel.

Other celebrities joining the in the telethon are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Viewers will be able to call 1-866-CARE MORE to donate to the My People Fund during the telethon.

Earlier this month, Dolly recently released the details for the fund to provide $1,000 per month to Sevier County families who lost their homes in the wildfires.

“My home in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee is some place special,” Parton said in a statement Wednesday. “Wildfires have affected many of the people—my people—who live in those beautiful mountains. We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people and this assistance will help get them back on their feet.”

Over $1 million has already been raised for the fund, but the President of the Dollywood Foundation said they believe "substantially more donations will be required to meet the need."

To donate to the fund by visiting the website or by mail:

My People Fund

c/o Dollywood Foundation

111 Dollywood Lane

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

The Dollywood Foundation asks for help spreading the word about the effort by using the hashtags #MyPeopleFund and #someplacespecial.

Officials say 14 people have died and more than 145 others were injured in the fire that spread from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.