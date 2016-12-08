News
House fire in Summerville claims one life
According to the Summerville Fire Department, an early morning fire has claimed one person.
Thursday, December 8th 2016, 8:03 am EST by
Updated:
Thursday, December 8th 2016, 8:19 am EST
According to the Summerville Fire Department, an early morning fire has claimed the life of one man.
Crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. The home was on 4th Street.
The fire department chief says he believes this is the 9th fatality due to a fire in Chattooga County this year.
The primary damage was in the bedroom and bathroom of the split-level home's last year.
Firefighters did not notice any fire alarms in the home.
Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.