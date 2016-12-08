According to the Summerville Fire Department, an early morning fire has claimed the life of one man.

Crews were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. The home was on 4th Street.

The fire department chief says he believes this is the 9th fatality due to a fire in Chattooga County this year.

The primary damage was in the bedroom and bathroom of the split-level home's last year.

Firefighters did not notice any fire alarms in the home.