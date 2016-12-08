Good Thursday. The cool air is starting to move in. Some clouds associated with the cold front this morning will clear out this afternoon, and we will be sunny, dry, and breezy this afternoon with the high reaching only 46 degrees.

Tonight we will already be in the 30s this evening, and we will continue to watch temps fall into the low to mid-20s Friday morning. In the mountains we will fall into the upper 10s tonight. Friday afternoon will remain chilly with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. Skies will be sunny.

Saturday will be just as cold. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will start cold in the mid-20s, but the afternoon will see highs near 50 with clouds late in the day.

Monday will be warmer with lows near 40 and highs in the low 50s. A weak front will bring some light rain showers in Monday morning.

Low pressure will lift into the area from the southwest Tuesday. It will bring rain through the day Tuesday with the rain heavy at times. Tuesday temps will range from 40 in the morning to 50 in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be a little cooler in the low 30s. As the low is exiting, some of the remnant moisture could combine with the cooler air to produce a light wintery mix Wednesday morning. That is still a long way off, however, and I wouldn't bet the ranch just yet.

Wednesday afternoon will be clear and chilly with highs in the low 40s once again.

THURSDAY