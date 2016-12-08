UPDATE: Somewhere in the burned heap of metal, beams and walls are clues and investigators know exactly what to look for. There's just not much left.

A neighbor on Varner Road in Hixson called for fire engines when she heard an explosion and saw the home across the street in flames.

The neighbor and firefighters were unsure if anyone still lived there.

As instincts took over and firefighters tried to go inside, they couldn't. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Brellenthin says the fire was too hot and just too dangerous.

"When the fire cools down a bit, we will be able to do a more thorough search of the structure," he said.

Firefighters later confirmed the homeowner was not home at the time.

A more thorough search may answer how this fire started. The home had no power running to it, so Brellenthin knows one thing for sure.

"With no electricity, that removes one intentional cause of starting a fire, electrical short or anything like that. If there's no electricity, that removes the potential cause," he said.

The total loss is estimated at more than $100,000.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates on this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters with the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Varner Road in Hixson late Wednesday night.

When they arrived, the fire had spread through the entire house, according to Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell.

Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading, containing the fire to the house.

The home's owner was not present at the time of the fire.

The house is a total loss and valued at $110,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: In Hixson, a fire on Varner Street destroyed a home early Thursday.

Officials say it happened just before midnight. The building was a mobile home with an addition on the back.

Fire officials say a woman heard an explosion, then saw a neighboring house on fire. @WRCB @TN_News_WRCB pic.twitter.com/jrjjYsV0nw — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) December 8, 2016

Jack Brellenthin of the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department said when they arrived on scene, the fire was under the porch and coming out of the windows.

Due to an earlier traffic accident, the home did not have power at the time.

Brellenthin said a neighbor heard what she described as a loud explosion and noticed the house on fire.