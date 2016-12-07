President-elect Donald J. Trump announced Wednesday his intent to nominate Linda McMahon to serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, a cabinet-level position.



"My America First agenda is going to bring back our jobs and roll back the burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle class workers and small businesses. To help push our agenda forward, I am pleased to nominate Linda McMahon as the head of the Small Business Administration," said President-elect Trump. "Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives advising businesses around the globe. She helped grow WWE from a modest 13-person operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees in offices worldwide. Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit all across the country."



“Our small businesses are the largest source of job creation in our country,” said Ms. McMahon. “I am honored to join the incredibly impressive economic team that President-elect Trump has assembled to ensure that we promote our country’s small businesses and help them grow and thrive.”



Ms. McMahon advises global businesses as part of APCO Worldwide’s International Advisory Council. She is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Women’s Leadership LIVE, LLC, a company that uses live events and ongoing mentorships to educate and inspire women to launch and expand their own businesses, advance their careers toward executive roles, and pursue opportunities for leadership in public service.



Ms. McMahon is a co-founder and former chief executive officer of WWE, based in Stamford, Connecticut.



In 2014, she was honored by the Fairfield/Westchester County Business Journal as one of its “Women Making an Impact.” In 2013, she was named one of New York Moves Magazine’s “Power Women.” In 2007, she was named one of Multichannel News’ “Wonder Women,” recognizing her accomplishments as a leader in the cable television industry.



Ms. McMahon spearheaded a wide variety of community and charitable programs at WWE, including the company's Get R.E.A.L. educational and literacy programs. The Make-A-Wish Foundation has recognized WWE as a top wish granter, awarding it its highest honor in 2004. Ms. McMahon was appointed to the organization’s National Advisory Council in 2005. During her tenure, WWE was the recipient of the USO of Metropolitan Washington’s first-ever “Legacy of Hope” award, in honor of Bob Hope, for its extensive support of our troops. In 2007, the company received the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Public Service Award for its support of deployed service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.



In 2009, Ms. McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education as an appointee of Governor M. Jodi Rell.



Ms. McMahon serves on the boards of Sacred Heart University of Fairfield, Connecticut; the Close Up Foundation, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that works to educate and inspire young people to participate in our democracy; and American Corporate Partners, a New York-based organization that pairs returning veterans with mentors in the workforce. She also serves as President of the Advisory Board for Operation Helmet, which provides comfortable and protective helmet pads for U.S. combat troops; and is a member of the Advisory Board for SoldierStrong, which provides scholarships and rehabilitation technology for returning veterans. She is a graduate of East Carolina University.