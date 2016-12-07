News
Parents' Night Out for parents of special needs children
St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a Parents Night Out for parents of Special Needs children and their siblings.
Wednesday, December 7th 2016, 2:39 pm EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, December 7th 2016, 2:39 pm EST
The event, scheduled for December 16, will run from 6:00-9:00pm
Those interested in participating can email for an application to the church and for more information.