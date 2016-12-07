Moms may be geekier than you think. I know, 'geekier' is not a word, but it certainly fits as most of us don't think of tech gifts when we think of our dear mom. All this month I'm going to focus on tech gadget gift ideas, so let's start with our mothers.

If your mom spends her time trying to read and browse Facebook on a smartphone, she's going to love a tablet computer. Don't try to save money on this one; those generic tablets aren't worth the money, even if they're just $30. Don't be cheap, she'd love an iPad Pro because, well, it's an iPad!

The 12" iPad may be too large for occasional use, but the 9.7" is the perfect size for reading in bed or in the car. It was released earlier this year and I believe it's the best tech gadget of 2016. It's light and easy to hold. The screen is fantastic for reading or watching videos. Even if mom doesn't watch a lot of YouTube or movies it's still best for looking at those auto-play Facebook videos. Battery life is outstanding and will last for 2 or 3 days depending on what she's doing with it. I guarantee if she goes online, she'll love this gift.

The iPad Pro might replace her laptop if you buy her a keyboard. There are many to choose from but the best I've seen is the Brydge. It comes in multiple colors to match the iPad's gold, silver or pink shade. It's response is very good and feels more like typing on a laptop than others I've tried. It fits naturally and has its own speaker. Battery life is fantastic. It does leave the back of the iPad exposed so you may want to include a thin cover.

If she loves to read she'll enjoy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. It's ultra thin and light weight. It isn't much good for watching videos or checking Facebook because it doesn't connect to a browser. The Paper White is for reading. Combined with an Amazon Prime membership she can purchase and download any books and magazines. Amazon Prime members also get a free book each month through the Prime Lending Library. The Paperwhite is fantastic for reading because the screen actually looks like a real book and, unlike other tablets, it's easy to see in bright light.

Now that I'm talking about an Amazon product she may enjoy an Alexa device such as the Echo, Echo Dot or Echo Tap. These smart devices can hear your voice for directions, will play music and read audio books. Just say "Alexa" and she's listening for your command. "Alexa play Christmas music" and she'll start a playlist of songs that'll help put you in the Christmas spirit. Alexa will also control smart home devices, answer questions, read the news and weather and will suggest recipes. New skills are always being added.

The Sleep Dot is a small disc that connects to a pillow case and will track her sleep habits. Through the Sleepace app the dot will display how much sleep she is getting each night, the amount of deep sleep and how long it took to fall asleep. The Dot also has a sleep feature that'll play soothing music to help her fall asleep and an alarm that wakes her up gradually when it determines when she is at her lightest sleep.

There are lots of pocket smartphone chargers on the market now but a good one for mom would be the Rav Power charging stick. This charger is small enough to fit in a purse and will charge a smartphone throughout the day. This one also has a flashlight!

Even if mom isn't a tech gadget geek, these gifts will likely be something she'll love. She may want some help setting them up.