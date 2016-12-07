A strong undersea earthquake has rocked Indonesia's Aceh Province, causing several deaths and buildings to collapse in districts near the epicenter.

According to the U.S.Geological Survey, the shallow six-point-four-magnitude quake that struck early Wednesday was centered about six miles north of Reuleut, a town in northern Aceh, at a depth of eleven miles.

Indonesia's climate, meteorology and geophysics agency said the quake has no potential to trigger a tsunami.

Meanwhile, in the town of Pidie, rescue teams have been searching through the rubble for survivors.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.