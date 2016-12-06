Inaugural Youth Deer Hunt a Success
During three damp, cool December days, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF) hosted its inaugural Hunt Master Youth Deer Hunt. However, the weather could not dampen the enthusiasm of the participants...
Nine Tennessee youth arrived at the West Tennessee farms of Dr. Jack Gayden and Dr. David Sloas on Friday, December 2 for a full weekend of primitive camping, cooking, bonding with family, making new friends, and deer hunting.
The event, part of TWF's Youth Hunting & Fishing program, was an incredible success and lifetime memories were made. To read more, click here.