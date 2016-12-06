“In the discussion about how Signal Mountain might fund its own school system, there has been an assumption that the Town would receive 100% of the per capita funds presently being spent in the Hamilton County Schools. That is not the case.

As you are aware, Tennessee funds local education through the Basic Education Program. A significant part of this formula is the extent to which a local education agency can fund its proportionate share of the bill. Wealthier systems can pay more, so they get less money from the State. Poorer systems can pay less, so they get more from the State.

It is entirely correct that the Town would get a per capita amount of County education dollars. It does not follow, however, that the State would allocate the same dollar amount to Signal Mountain as to the rest of Hamilton County. Quite possibly, in view of the proportionately higher property values, the State might reduce funding to the Town vis a vis the County. For certain, Title I dollars would not come to the Town. Consequently, whatever the Town’s per capita funding might be, it would not be safe to assume that it would remain the same as what the County presently has.”