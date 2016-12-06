A national non-profit group is helping provide free cleanup services for homeowners impacted by the Sevier County wildfires.

All Hands is a volunteer-powered disaster relief organization that has responded to disasters all over the world.

The group and its volunteers are trained in chain saw work, handling toxic debris, helping families find their missing valuables, and more.

"We recognize that this is very traumatic and they're overwhelmed and don't know which direction to go or how to start building back," Sherry Buresh with All Hands said, "So we're hoping to be able to rebuild hope in their lives. And get them back to where they're able to have a home again."

“I want the homeowners to know that they’re not alone there are people who care and we’re out here wanting to help them and it won’t cost them anything. All they have to do is call our hotline and let us know that they want help,” Buresh added.

Homeowners who need help should call 865-590-9872.

All Hands is working with the Volunteer Reception Center in Sevierville to coordinate its efforts as well. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online or visit VolunteerETN.org.