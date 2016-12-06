UPDATE: City, County try to clawback $13 million in Alstom tax breaks

UPDATE: Both the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County are working to recover nearly $13 million dollars in tax incentives that were given to Alstom when the French power equipment company landed in the Scenic City.

But in June 2016, GE-owned Alstom announced they would be leaving Chattanooga and shutting down.

Marissa Bell, the Communications Coordinator for the city of Chattanooga tells Channel 3 that "the City has been working for months with Alstom and now GE to resolve this issue in a way that protects tax payer dollars."

Bell continues to say that the city has implemented new measures "to prevent situations like this, including clawback provisions and robust tracking to hold companies accountable, while at the same time strengthening the City's relationships with economic generators and job creators."

The power company's three Chattanooga plants, which occupy a lot of riverfront property along the Tennessee River, are set to close at the end of 2016.

Alstom arrived in Chattanooga in 2007 with great anticipation, marked by a $200 million investment and the promise of 350 jobs.

General Electric bought the multi-national company in late 2015.