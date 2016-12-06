(NBC News) - When St. Louis police officer Blake Snyder, 33, was gunned down in the line of duty in October, he left behind his wife, Elizabeth, and their 2-year-old son, Malachi.

Last week, a company named Thea's Blessing Bears sent little Malachi a precious gift: owner Thea Gain made two teddy bears for Malachi out of his father's police uniforms at the request of another police wife from Granite City, Illinois, who prefers to go unrecognized. "She wanted us to have a piece of Blake with us, always," Elizabeth Snyder told TODAY Parents.