Slain officer's son hugs precious gift: Teddy bears made from dad's uniform
A lasting memory for a young boy who lost his father in the line of duty.
Tuesday, December 6th 2016, 10:59 am EST
By Allison Slater Tate, TODAY
(NBC News) - When St. Louis police officer Blake Snyder, 33, was gunned down in the line of duty in October, he left behind his wife, Elizabeth, and their 2-year-old son, Malachi.
Last week, a company named Thea's Blessing Bears sent little Malachi a precious gift: owner Thea Gain made two teddy bears for Malachi out of his father's police uniforms at the request of another police wife from Granite City, Illinois, who prefers to go unrecognized. "She wanted us to have a piece of Blake with us, always," Elizabeth Snyder told TODAY Parents.
Snyder posted a picture of Malachi with his new teddy bears on her Facebook page.