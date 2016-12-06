Allegiant flight bound for Tennessee returns to Las Vegas
An airport official says an Allegiant Air flight bound for Knoxville, Tennessee, returned safely to Las Vegas after reporting an in-flight aircraft navigation problem.
McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said Monday that none of the 146 passengers and crew aboard Flight 434 was injured when the twin-engine MD-80 jet landed about 10:47 a.m.
Allegiant officials didn't immediately respond to messages.
Crews says the pilot declared an in-air emergency a little before 10 a.m. and circled the area before returning to Las Vegas.
She says fire crews stood by as a precaution when the plane landed, but they weren't needed.
Crews says she doesn't have information about the aircraft's equipment problem.
