Former Baylor School quarterback Nick Tiano announced Monday via Twitter that he is transferring from Mississippi State to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

I'm very excited to announce that I am going back home to play for The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga! #GoMocs ???? pic.twitter.com/8L4MSikRGF — Nick Tiano (@NickTiano) December 5, 2016

Tiano played in five games this season as a redshirt freshman and completed one pass for five yards in a 38-14 loss to Auburn on October 8th.