Mississippi State QB Nick Tiano to transfer to UTC
Former Baylor School quarterback Nick Tiano announced Monday via Twitter that he is transferring from Mississippi State to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
I'm very excited to announce that I am going back home to play for The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga! #GoMocs ???? pic.twitter.com/8L4MSikRGF— Nick Tiano (@NickTiano) December 5, 2016
Tiano tweeted, "I'm very excited to announce that I am going back home to play for The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga! #GoMocs"
Tiano played in five games this season as a redshirt freshman and completed one pass for five yards in a 38-14 loss to Auburn on October 8th.
Because Tiano would be transferring from the FBS to the FCS, he would not have to sit out a year.