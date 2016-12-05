Have you ever given your parents or grandparents a Christmas gift only to find it still in the package a year later? Sure you have and I can almost guarantee if you're giving someone over the age of 65 a tech gadget they either won't know what it does or be afraid to use it. No disrespect intended but it does happen all the time.

These tech gifts are more than just user friendly, they're practically hands-free. All your parents or grandparents have to do is enjoy them.

The Nixplay digital photo frame makes sharing photos with family easier than ever. While most digital picture frames require uploading new photos by a USB hard drive or SD Card, the Nixplay can be updated with new photos remotely.

The idea here is for your parents or grandparents to plug in the frame to an outlet and logging into their home wifi network. This may be something you can do as it's very simple. You'll only need to download the Nixplay app and connect the frame to the network using its username and password.

Once that is done, there's no other work that has to be done by whoever will use the frame. Let's say you give your parents the Nixplay frame as a gift; you can upload photos from any computer or smartphone to their frame.

From a computer you open the Nixplay website and just copy and paste any photo on your computer to the Nixplay playlist. That's really all you have to do. The photos will show up in the picture frame almost immediately. You can add or delete photos and even rearrange how they'll be displayed.

What I especially like about the Nixplay is that you can upload photos directly from your smartphone through the app. Say you're on a vacation and you'd like to share a photo with the grandparents; snap and upload all through the Nixplay app.

They'll get the picture a few seconds later. The Nixplay holds around 1,000 photos and costs $100.

Now that they have the frame you can surprise them by loading old photos to it. Grab a handful or shoebox of old photos and download the Google Photo Scan app. This app will convert any photo you point the camera toward into a digital file. You can then add those photos to the picture frame. This is a great gift, doesn't cost anything to give and will be one of the best Christmas gifts they'll get this year.

New or expectant parents can give the gift of a future grandbaby to the grandparents. The 'My Baby's Heartbeat Bear' comes in pink or blue and holds a small picture frame. It has a small plastic voice recorder in the shape of a heart. When the expectant mom and dad visit the doctor for an ultra-sound, the technician can record the baby's heartbeat, put it inside the stuffed teddybear and wait for the 'ahhhhs'.

Once the bear is hugged the baby's heartbeat plays on a small speaker. Expectant couples can also place an ultra-sound photo in the picture frame. Just try telling me grandparents won't love this one. It also makes a great gift for baby showers and birth announcements.

The My Baby's Heartbeat Bear is $35. These gifts won't wind up in a drawer or on a shelf gathering dust and your grandparent just may decide to give other tech gadgets a try