ATHENS, Ga. ­(GeorgiaDogs.com)- Tickets to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 30th are on sale now. Kick-off is scheduled for Noon ET.



Sideline ($85) and Chairback ($95) tickets and can be ordered online now or by calling the Athletic Association ticket office 1-877-542-1231 between 8:30a.m. -- 4:30p.m. Monday-Friday. All orders will be filled in the order in which they are received.



Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club will receive the number of tickets to the bowl they requested during the pre-order process with Hartman Fund contributors receiving priority on ticket assignment based on their cumulative score. Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club who have not yet placed an order to AutoZone Liberty may order tickets at this time, however they will not be assigned based on priority but in the order which they are received. Hartman Fund contributors, who have already submitted a request, are allowed to order additional tickets if needed as there will not be any limits on the number of tickets one can order to the AutoZone Liberty.



Hartman Fund contributors requesting AutoZone Liberty tickets will receive bonus points applied to their lifetime score at a rate equal to the purchase price of the tickets for the AutoZone Liberty excluding processing fee. For example, request four(4) tickets at $95 and receive 380 points (actual prices and bonus point totals may vary based on the tickets assigned). Bonus points will apply to the cumulative priority only and not toward annual donation requirements. Bonus points will be applied to participating donor accounts by January 31, 2017.



Also, all UGA Faculty/Staff ticket requests for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be fulfilled.



All tickets will be shipped via US Postal Service Priority Mail the week of December 12th.



The Bulldogs will be making their 52nd overall and 20th consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Georgia currently has a 29-19-3 record in bowls.