Two Georgia men were arrested and charged with trafficking of Methamphetamine and possession of other controlled

substances.

Sixty-Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Redmond, 67, and 36-year-old Ryan Richard Vorda, both of Cumming, GA, made several trips to Cherokee County, NC, for the purpose of delivering controlled substances according to Sheriff Derrick Palmer.

A vehicle the men were in was stopped, and deputies found large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and cocaine were found, along with items that are used in the illegal distribution of controlled substances were seized.

Redmond was charged with:

Possession Methamphetamine

Maintain Place Controlled Substance

Redmond is currently on a $2,500.00 secure bond.

Vorda was charged with:

Traffic In Methamphetamine

Maintain Place Controlled

Substance

Possession With Intent To Manufacture, Sell Or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Felony Possession Of Cocaine

Possession of Controlled Substance