News
Two GA men charged with drug trafficking
Two Georgia men were arrested and charged with trafficking of Methamphetamine and possession of other controlled substances.
Monday, December 5th 2016, 1:56 pm EST by
Two Georgia men were arrested and charged with trafficking of Methamphetamine and possession of other controlled
substances.
Sixty-Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Redmond, 67, and 36-year-old Ryan Richard Vorda, both of Cumming, GA, made several trips to Cherokee County, NC, for the purpose of delivering controlled substances according to Sheriff Derrick Palmer.
A vehicle the men were in was stopped, and deputies found large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroin and cocaine were found, along with items that are used in the illegal distribution of controlled substances were seized.
Redmond was charged with:
- Possession Methamphetamine
- Maintain Place Controlled Substance
Redmond is currently on a $2,500.00 secure bond.
Vorda was charged with:
- Traffic In Methamphetamine
- Maintain Place Controlled
- Substance
- Possession With Intent To Manufacture, Sell Or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin
- PossesPossessionroin
- Felony Possession Of Cocaine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
Vorda is in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 secure bond.