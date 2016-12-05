Attorneys, Joseph Fried and Micheal Goldberg of Fried Rogers Goldberg LLC have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Shanquatta Byrd, a mother of a student that suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the Woodmore Elementary School bus crash on November 21, 2016.

Johnthony Walker, was driving a school bus carrying 37 students from Woodmore Elementary and lost control of the bus causing it to strike a pole and a tree and flipped over.

“It is heartbreaking whenever children are involved, especially when the crash was as preventable as this one appears to be” says Fried. “This beautiful child now faces a long and difficult road to recovery with years of rehabilitation and likely permanent difficulties and deficits. The family wants to know why this had to happen and what can be done to prevent these kinds of tragedies in the future. This lawsuit is the first step in answering those questions.”

Fried Rogers Goldberg LLC is known for handling major cases against trucking and Bus companies nationally. The firm represented two of the five families of the Georgia Southern nursing school students who lost their lives in a tragic collision with a tractor-trailer operated by Total Transportation of Mississippi on I-16 near Savannah, Georgia on April 22, 2015 and represented one of the nursing students who was injured in the collision. The nursing student cases were settled a few days before the year anniversary of the accident. “This case has similarities to the Georgia Southern nursing student cases in that we believe the problem is much bigger than just a negligent driver.” Fried says. “We believe that corporate negligence is very much at issue and we intend to get to the bottom of it so this does not happen again.”