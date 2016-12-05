UPDATE: President-elect Donald Trump, the real estate businessman and political novice whose election campaign made the entire world take notice, has been selected as TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.

The magazine revealed its choice Wednesday on TODAY.

Every year, TIME editors select the person — or idea — who has most influenced the news and the world in the past year, for good or ill.

"So which is it this year: Better or worse? The challenge for Donald Trump is how profoundly the country disagrees about the answer," TIME managing editor Nancy Gibbs wrote in a magazine essay.

Trump beat out 10 other finalists, including his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. TIME declared Clinton their runner-up, and she was also the top pick among TODAY viewers.

"For reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it, for empowering a hidden electorate by mainstreaming its furies and live-streaming its fears, and for framing tomorrow’s political culture by demolishing yesterday’s, Donald Trump is TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year," Gibbs wrote.

Last year’s recipient was German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trump was a runner-up. The year before that, 2014, the Person of the Year were the Ebola fighters.

The magazine has made the designation every year since 1927, when aviator Charles Lindbergh was chosen as the first Man of the Year. The title was amended to Person of the Year in 1999.

Over its history, TIME has bestowed the title to many presidents, political leaders and industry trailblazers who often view the designation as an honor. However, the magazine also has selected notorious recipients in the past, including Adolf Hitler in 1938, Joseph Stalin in 1939 and 1942, and Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, because of the impact they had on the world at the time.

PREVIOUS STORY: By Eun Kyung Kim, TODAY

This may be the only time President-elect Donald Trump ever finds himself having something in common with gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, the Indian prime minister, and a crew of genetic scientists.

The group is among the shortlist of finalists for TIME’s 2016 Person of the Year.

TIME editors narrowed down their list of potential Person of the Year to 11 finalists, who were revealed Monday on TODAY.

The candidates are, in no significant order, as follows:

Mark Zuckerberg: The Facebook chief executive runs what continues to be a force in media and advertising, particularly in 2016. Zuckerberg also took additional steps toward his lifetime goal of donating nearly all of his company stake to philanthropy.

Donald Trump: His victory in the presidential election continues to stun detractors and excite supporters a month after Election Night. Controversy also courts the president-elect during the period of transition as he prepares to take over the Oval Office in January. Trump was declared TIME's Person of the Year runner-up in 2015.

Beyoncé: The musician who gave a different taste to “Lemonade” set a new record for awards won at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won eight this year, surpassing Madonna’s record of 20 and upping her overall total to 24. With a Super Bowl half-time performance, a world tour, and a clothing line, it's clear Queen Bey continues to reign, in the world of entertainment.

Hillary Clinton: The first woman to become a presidential nominee for a major political party, Clinton came up short against Trump after losing the electoral vote. Despite losing the election, Clinton won the popular vote by about 2.5 million votes. The glass ceiling wasn't shattered, but Clinton clearly made her mark.

Vladimir Putin: The Russian president continued to make news in 2016 for his nation’s involvement in the war in Syria, as well as alleged attempts by Russia to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.

Whistleblowers of Flint, Michigan: They alerted the nation about the elevated levels of lead in the blood of Flint children, and linked it back to a water crisis that stemmed from the city's decision to switch the water supply source as a cost-saving measure. Their work led to criminal charges against two water companies involved in the scandal.

Nigel Farage: The former U.K Independence Party Leader, and current member of the European Parliament, Farage helped pushed the Brexit referendum to victory.

Simone Biles: The 19-year-old American gymnast won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics, but it was her reaction to meeting longtime crush Zac Efron that cemented her into the hearts of fans.

Narendra Modi: The prime minister of India is pushing a demonetization drive that he says while fight large-scale corruption. He ordered the withdrawal of high-denomination 500 and 1,000 rupee bills, which he also says will crack down on counterfeit currency.

The CRISPR Scientists: They are the researchers who study a genome-editing strategy known as CRISPR (or clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats). The technology allows scientists to modify specific genes in living cells, specifically allowing them to replace faulty genes with working ones.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: The Turkish president tightened control over his country after surviving a failed military coup and terrorist attacks against his nation.