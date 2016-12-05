Good Monday. After more than an inch of rain over the weekend we are looking at a cloudy and foggy morning with mild temps in the mid 40s. This afternoon will remain cloudy as the high reaches 56. This evening we will have an area of low pressure pushing up from the southwest. That low will bring us some scattered showers this evening. The rain will intensify as we head through the overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start mild and rainy as you are heading off to school and work. The rain will diminish by noon as the low pulls away from the area. Widespread I think we will get a solid 1"-2" of rain with locally higher amounts. A few light sprinkles may linger into Tuesday afternoon as the high reaches a mild 63 degrees.

Wednesday looks good with a cooler high of 55. The end of the week will be flat out cold. Thursday the high will not get past 43. Thursday night will be clear and cold. The low will drop to 23 by Friday morning and only make it to the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.

The weekend will start cold and sunny. Saturday we will start with a low of 22 and climb to a chilly 42. Sunday will not be as cold, but you will still need the coat. The low will be 30 and the high 50 with clouds building Sunday afternoon.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: