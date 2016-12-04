The Tennessee Volunteers (8-4) will be heading to Nashville for their bowl this season.

The Vols are will play Big Ten Conference representative, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) on December 30th at 3:30 EST.

Music City - Nebraska vs. Tennessee — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 4, 2016

Nebraska started the season 7-0 and and were ranked as high as 7th in the AP Top 25 Poll. Nebraska finished the season 2-3, with losses to Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Iowa.

The last time the Vols played in the Music City Bowl was in 2010, they lost to North Carolina, 30-27.