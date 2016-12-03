UPDATE: ATF offers $2,500 reward for information on Jasper Family Dollar arson case

UPDATE: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Nashville Field Division, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fire Investigations Unit are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the December 3, 2016 fire at a Family Dollar store on Main Street in Jasper.

The fire was reported at about 3:00pm on December 3rd, causing nearly $ 500,000.00 in damage to the building.

The investigation, conducted by ATF and the Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit, resulted in a photograph of a possible suspect. Officials hope to identify the person in the photograph with the public’s help.

Anyone with the information about the incident should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE, or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

PREVIOUS STORY: A business in Jasper was damaged by a fire on Saturday.

Marion County dispatchers said they received calls after 3 p.m. that the Family Dollar store located on Main Street was on fire.

Jasper and Kimball volunteer firefighters were on scene. Channel 3 has a crew in Jasper gathering more details.

Stay with WRCBtv.com as more information is released on this developing story.