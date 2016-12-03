Officials have confirmed at least 13 lives were lost in the Sevier County wildfires.

34-year-old Constance Reed, wife of Michael Reed, and their two daughters Chloe, age 12, and Lily, age 9. Constance and two of her children, Chloe and Lily, went missing in the fires Monday after Michael and his son went for a drive.The two children were found next to her. Thousands of people across the country and in East Tennessee were praying for her and her children's safe return.

John Tegler, 71, and wife Marilyn Tegler, 70. The couple, visiting from Canada, was found on Skyline Drive in Chalet Village. According to CTV , the Teglers are originally from Woodstock, Ontario. Their son-in-law Dave Lapointe told The Canadian Press that the couple was at their vacation home in the Smoky Mountains to celebrate the U.S. Thanksgiving long weekend. After the wildfire broke out, the couple had attempted to flee. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Bradley Phillips, 59. Discovered at 412 Long Hollow Road. His family told Channel 10 earlier that his body was found near his home, and are asking for prayers through this difficult time.

Jon and Janet Summers, both 61. The couple was found in Chalet Village. Their three sons survived after the family was split up while they were escaping.

May Vance, 75, of Gatlinburg. She died of a heart attack related to smoke inhalation. According to her obituary , Mrs. Vance enjoyed gardening, sewing, trips to the beach, animals, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Officials have identified a sixth person, but have not released the identity pending family notification

Family members have confirmed that Alice Hagler , 70, is one of the people that died in the Sevier County fires this week. Her son James Wood confirmed that authorities notified him of his mother's death on Wednesday night

Family has confirmed to us that the beloved Gatlinburg Reverend Dr. Ed Taylor was found dead. Son Eddie Taylor tells us that Gatlinburg police found his body near his home. They believe he died from smoke inhalation.