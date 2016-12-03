Dalton was handed its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 27-6 to Valdosta in the GHSA 6-A semifinal game.

After two stingy defenses led to a scoreless first quarter, Valdosta recovered a Dalton turnover, leading to the Wildcat's first points of the game on the following drive.

Leading 7-0 at halftime, Wildcats pounced again right after the break. Senior quarterback Josh Belton found Jontae Bake who stumbled his way into the endzone to make it 14-0 Valdosta.

Catamounts struggled putting long drives together all night. Dalton eventually got on the board, but could not find an answer to Valdosta's offense.