Dalton falls to Valdosta 27-6 in state semifinal
Dalton was handed its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 27-6 to Valdosta in the GHSA 6A semifinal.
Dalton was handed its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 27-6 to Valdosta in the GHSA 6-A semifinal game.
After two stingy defenses led to a scoreless first quarter, Valdosta recovered a Dalton turnover, leading to the Wildcat's first points of the game on the following drive.
Leading 7-0 at halftime, Wildcats pounced again right after the break. Senior quarterback Josh Belton found Jontae Bake who stumbled his way into the endzone to make it 14-0 Valdosta.
Catamounts struggled putting long drives together all night. Dalton eventually got on the board, but could not find an answer to Valdosta's offense.
Valdosta will now compete for its 20th state title next Friday in the Georgia Dome against Tucker.