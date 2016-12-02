An East Ridge couple was arrested after a welfare check on a woman in their care.

When police arrived on scene, they made contact with Seth and Stormy Duff who stated they were the primary caretakers for an elderly woman named Dorothy Duff.

Seth and Stormy were taken into custody immediately after verified East Ridge police warrants.

EMS was called to the scene due to Dorothy requesting to go to the hospital. Police say the residence was inhabitable due to the filth and animal urine and feces in the house. Police also said Dorothy was soiled in her own urine and feces and had festering bed sores that had not been treated.