East Ridge couple arrested for Willful Abuse and Neglect of an adult
An East Ridge couple was arrested after a welfare check on a woman in their care.
An East Ridge couple was arrested after a welfare check on a woman in their care.
When police arrived on scene, they made contact with Seth and Stormy Duff who stated they were the primary caretakers for an elderly woman named Dorothy Duff.
Seth and Stormy were taken into custody immediately after verified East Ridge police warrants.
EMS was called to the scene due to Dorothy requesting to go to the hospital. Police say the residence was inhabitable due to the filth and animal urine and feces in the house. Police also said Dorothy was soiled in her own urine and feces and had festering bed sores that had not been treated.
Both Seth and Stormy have been charged with Knowing Physical Abuse or Gross Negligence. Stormy is also charged with simple drug possession.