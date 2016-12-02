A cat injured in the Gatlinburg wildfires has captured the hearts of veterinarians at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center.

"He's a very sweet cat," said Dr. Julie Sheldon at UT. "Everyone is in love with him.

"He has a great attitude. I can't imagine how scary it must have been for him. Yeah. He's a strong cat."

The male kitty, named Topper, arrived at the hospital Wednesday night for treatment after being brought to the Sevier County Humane Society's temporary animal shelter at the Sevier County Fairgrounds.