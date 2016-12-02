This week for area restaurants, it's all good news. There were no failures to report in either Hamilton County or North Georgia.

For the lowest scores in our area, the Wendy's on Brainerd Road and Aretha Frankenstein's on Tremont Street both scored an 85.

Schools

94 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58

98 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane

99 Avondale 7th Day Adventist 1201 N. Orchard Knob

School cafeteria

93 Harrison Elementary

100 Berean Academy

Hotels

95 Rodeway Inn 7620 Hamilton Park

96 Hometown Inn 222 Sequoyah Access Road

Restaurants

85 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road

85 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street

90 Fernando's 5308 Ringgold Road

91 Aris at Harbor Lights 9718 Hixson Pike

92 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road

93 Screen Door Cafe 1800 Lee Pike

93 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village

94 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street

95 IHOP 5113 Highway 153

95 Charlie's Lounge 8504 Dayton Pike

95 Mike's Hole in the Wall 538 Cherokee Blvd.

96 Ankar's Hoagies 4764 Highway 58

97 Sonic Drive-In 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

97 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.

97 Chao's Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road

98 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58

98 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road

98 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway

98 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike

98 Ankar's 5966 Brainerd Road

98 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road

98 Typhoon of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Blvd.

98 Wendy's 4704 Rossville Blvd.

99 Ichiban 5033 Hixson Pike

99 Firehouse Subs 6025 East Brainerd Road

99 Southern Burger 9453 Bradmore Lane

99 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road

99 Lupi's Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane

99 Couch's BBQ 8307 Lee Highway

99 Pueleo's Grill 6108 Artesian Circle

99 Primo 1199 Hixson Pike

100 Pacos Express Dogs & More 9823 Hixson Pike

100 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway

100 Shane's Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane

100 Subway 9321 Lee Highway

100 Casual Pint 5550 Highway 153