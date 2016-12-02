News
Good news this week for dining out
This week for area restaurants, it's all good news. There were no failures to report in either Hamilton County or North Georgia.
For the lowest scores in our area, the Wendy's on Brainerd Road and Aretha Frankenstein's on Tremont Street both scored an 85.
Schools
- 94 Harrison Elementary 5637 Highway 58
- 98 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane
- 99 Avondale 7th Day Adventist 1201 N. Orchard Knob
School cafeteria
- 93 Harrison Elementary
- 100 Berean Academy
Hotels
- 95 Rodeway Inn 7620 Hamilton Park
- 96 Hometown Inn 222 Sequoyah Access Road
Restaurants
- 85 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road
- 85 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street
- 90 Fernando's 5308 Ringgold Road
- 91 Aris at Harbor Lights 9718 Hixson Pike
- 92 Cracker Barrel 1460 N. Mack Smith Road
- 93 Screen Door Cafe 1800 Lee Pike
- 93 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village
- 94 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street
- 95 IHOP 5113 Highway 153
- 95 Charlie's Lounge 8504 Dayton Pike
- 95 Mike's Hole in the Wall 538 Cherokee Blvd.
- 96 Ankar's Hoagies 4764 Highway 58
- 97 Sonic Drive-In 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
- 97 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd.
- 97 Chao's Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road
- 98 Sweeney's Bar-B-Que 5928 Highway 58
- 98 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road
- 98 Little Caesar's 9231 Lee Highway
- 98 Domino's 9323 Apison Pike
- 98 Ankar's 5966 Brainerd Road
- 98 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road
- 98 Typhoon of Tokyo 3953 Dayton Blvd.
- 98 Wendy's 4704 Rossville Blvd.
- 99 Ichiban 5033 Hixson Pike
- 99 Firehouse Subs 6025 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Southern Burger 9453 Bradmore Lane
- 99 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Lupi's Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane
- 99 Couch's BBQ 8307 Lee Highway
- 99 Pueleo's Grill 6108 Artesian Circle
- 99 Primo 1199 Hixson Pike
- 100 Pacos Express Dogs & More 9823 Hixson Pike
- 100 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway
- 100 Shane's Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane
- 100 Subway 9321 Lee Highway
- 100 Casual Pint 5550 Highway 153
If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at (423) 209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local county health department.