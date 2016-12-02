UPDATE: A man ended up behind bars after being shot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Germantown Road.

Police say 45-year-old Eugene Gaines was shot once in the elbow as he pulled into Park Village Apartments.

While responding to the call, officers learned Gaines had active warrants for theft.

He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark hoodie.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police confirm one person was shot early Friday morning.

Officials say the victim arrived at Parkridge Medical Center by a personal vehicle shortly after midnight. Officers are now searching for the crime scene.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.