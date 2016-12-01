Earlier Thursday afternoon, at approximately 4:00 pm, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received information that an alleged suspicious person was located within the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Science. According to the information received, the suspicious person matched the description of the suspect wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) for the earlier shooting of a CPD Officer.

The HCSO immediately responded, including the SRO for CSAS, and secured the school. Sheriff's deputies performed a thorough search of the school. The search has been concluded and no suspicious person or persons were found matching the description offered by the CPD regarding the suspect wanted for the shooting earlier in the day.

All the children at CSAS are safe and secure.

At this time, no indication has been found to confirm that the individual being sought by CPD was ever at CSAS. However, to ensure the safety of the students, deputies did take additional precautions and conducted a thorough search of the school.