News
Man arrested for Sequatchie County wildfire
A 24-year old Monteagle man is charged with setting a fire in Sequatchie County that burned 65 acres.
Thursday, December 1st 2016, 6:07 pm EST by
Updated:
Friday, December 2nd 2016, 9:23 am EST
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Crime Unit, along with authorities in Sequatchie County, have charged 24-year-old Dakota Ashton Tucker of Monteagle for deliberately setting a fire that burned 65 acres.
Tucker is charged with setting fire to personal property or land for the fire that occurred November 14 near Sunshine Road in Sequatchie County. He is currently being held in the Grundy County jail.
Additional charges against Tucker are pending.
Setting fire to personal property or land is a Class E felony in Tennessee. Conviction carries a sentence of 1 to 6 years incarceration and up to $3,000 in fines.